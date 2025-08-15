Big Freedia: Is Twerking Next to Godliness?

Big Freedia is best known as the Queen of Bounce, but her new gospel album Pressing Onward showcases her holy roots.

She tells Sam about growing up as a young gay church kid in New Orleans, what moved her to make a gospel album, and how twerking and praising God go hand in hand. Plus, Big Freedia breaks down her iconic feature on Beyoncé’s 2016 hit single “Formation.”

Pressing Onward is out now.

