Pop Culture Can Help the Climate w/ Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Sam sits down with author and marine biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson to explore her inspiring new book, What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures. Dr. Johnson offers a refreshing take on the climate crisis, imagining a future shaped by Hollywood, pop culture, poetry, and joy. Together, they discuss how creativity and optimism can help us reframe environmental challenges and inspire collective action.

