A Brief History of Terrible Lyrics (from Switched On Pop)Why do bad lyrics happen to good people?

From ‘suckin' on a chili dog’ to ‘making love to his tonic and gin,’ even the biggest hits from our favorite artists can feature lyrical turns that make us feel quizzical, offended, or even downright nauseated. Sam joins Nate and Charlie, hosts of the Vulture music podcast Switched on Pop, to plumb the depths of the worst pop lyrics of all time—culled from hundreds of listener submissions—to categorize, historicize, and, perhaps, celebrate the art of the lyrical faux pas. Check out more episodes of Switched on Pop anywhere you get podcasts.

