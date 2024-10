Joel Kim Booster dives into the wardrobe choices on "Loot," his on-screen chemistry with Maya Rudolph, and how the show tackles real-world issues like the unhoused crisis. He also talks about the portrayal of wealth on television and his discomfort with glamorizing billionaires.

