Monét X Change: Drag, Politics, and Opera

Monét X Change, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, opera singer, and co-host of Sibling Rivalry, joins The Sam Sanders Show to discuss her journey from church kid to drag queen and how it still influences her work. She talks about DRAG PAC, her political action committee fighting for drag and trans rights, and her new foray into performing R&B. Plus, she plays "I-CON or I-CAN’T" on some pop culture hot topics.

The Sam Sanders show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.