Are Nepo Babies Cool Now? with Zosia Mamet

Zosia Mamet is known for her breakout role as Shoshanna in the millennial core HBO series Girls. She breaks down the show's lasting legacy, what her character would be up to today, and why younger generations are still connecting with the show.

Plus, Zosia’s new book of essays, Does This Make Me Funny?, gets candid about being a self-described “B-minus nepo baby” and what it's like to work with badly behaved bosses in Hollywood (it sucks).

The Sam Sanders Show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.