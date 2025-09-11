Can Pop Culture Cure a Broken Heart? w/ Anna Sale

Anna Sale hosts one of our favorite podcasts (and probably yours too) Death, Sex & Money.

In honor of her show, Sam and Anna roundup their picks for the best movies, tv shows, music and books all about (you guessed it!) death, sex and money. Together they get into the timeless lessons on grief in The Lion King, why Bonnie Raitt’s catalog is the ultimate remedy for heartbreak, and some surprisingly racy Aretha Franklin lyrics. Plus, Anna shares where she found joy this summer.

Want more of Anna Sale’s musings? Check out her Substack From Somewhere.

