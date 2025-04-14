The Dark Side of the Perfect Playlist

For millions of people, the soundtrack of their lives is curated by Spotify. The streaming giant has made it easier than ever to listen to music, but journalist Liz Pelly argues that it’s also devalued music in our culture and the artists who make it. Her new book is called Mood Machine: The Rise Of Spotify And The Costs Of The Perfect Playlist. Liz breaks down how the streaming service changed the music industry. Then, KCRW DJ and host Novena Carmel shares how she thinks about music in a world dominated by algorithms.

Catch Novena’s sets everyday on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic.

Liz Pelly’s book Mood Machine: The Rise Of Spotify And The Costs Of The Perfect Playlist is out now.

Sign up for Sam’s Newsletter to get behind the scenes stuff from every interview each week.

The Sam Sanders Show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.