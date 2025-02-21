Who Belongs on Black Hollywood’s Mount Rushmore?

It’s Black History Month, and Sam is doing something a little different: building a Black Hollywood Mount Rushmore! Comedians and writers Yassir Lester and Garrick Bernard join Sam to debate which Black entertainers have left the biggest mark on the industry.

Plus, the trio unpacks how the entertainment industry has evolved for Black creatives, the impact of strikes and streaming, and what it takes for rising stars — like Yassir and Garrick — to carve out a lasting legacy in Hollywood.

Sign up for Sam’s Newsletter to get behind the scenes stuff from every interview each week.

The Sam Sanders Show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.