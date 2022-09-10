LA Times TV critic Lorraine Ali and Variety’s Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis join Elvis to break down this season’s Emmys. The trio discuss the many female driven shows that are taking center stage this year. They talk about whether HBO’s “Succession” really deserves the most acting nominations for a single season. And they give a shout out to the animated television movie that brought them joy this year (and won).
Critics Lorraine Ali and Clayton Davis on the 2022 Emmys
