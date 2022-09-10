New York Times theater critic Jesse Green on the not at all shy subject of his new biography

Jesse Green covers all things theater for The New York Times. He is also the co-author of a new biography of composer Mary Rodgers called “Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers” co-written by the late Rodgers. Rodgers composed the Broadway hit “Once Upon a Mattress” and was also the daughter of composer Richard Rodgers, whose works include “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” and “The Sound of Music.” Green tells The Treatment that while Mary Rodgers had her fair share of tragedy in her life, she was not a sentimental person. He says her sense of fun and games was an important theme of her life. And he says he hopes the somewhat unconventional format of the book brings her voice and personality to life.