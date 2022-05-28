‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ creator and star Robin Thede on the easter eggs in every episode

Robin Thede, creator and star of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”.

Robin Thede is the creator and star of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ currently in its third season on HBO. She hosted “The Rundown with Robin Thede on BET”  and was a head writer on “The Nightly Show.” Thede talks about how “A Black Lady Sketch Show” rewards attention and repeated viewings. She says she believes the show doesn’t get enough credit for its polished look and cinematic flourishes. And she explains how one of her characters’ signature vocal tic came to be.


