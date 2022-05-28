Robin Thede is the creator and star of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ currently in its third season on HBO. She hosted “The Rundown with Robin Thede on BET” and was a head writer on “The Nightly Show.” Thede talks about how “A Black Lady Sketch Show” rewards attention and repeated viewings. She says she believes the show doesn’t get enough credit for its polished look and cinematic flourishes. And she explains how one of her characters’ signature vocal tic came to be.
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ creator and star Robin Thede on the easter eggs in every episode
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Robin Thede - actress, creator of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’