Sierra Teller Ornelas is the co-creator, along with Ed Helms and Mike Schur of Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls,” currently in its second season. Ornelas previously was a writer and producer on “Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” She tells The Treatment about how the often absurd situations she has found herself in as a Native American have found their way into the show. She talks about inspirations as varied as ‘80s sitcoms and “The Godfather” in her work. And she discusses why she and the writers threw everything they had at the show’s first season.
‘Rutherford Falls’ co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas on the infinite number of stories Native Americans have to tell
Credits
Guest:
- Sierra Teller Ornelas - co-creator of Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls"