Gerrick Kennedy is the author of “Didn’t We Almost Have it all: In Defense of Whitney Houston.” Kennedy talks about how “My Love is Your Love” was the closest Houston came to showing her true self in her music.
The Treat: Cultural critic Gerrick Kennedy on why ‘My Love is Your Love’ is Whitney Houston’s greatest album
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gerrick Kennedy - former music and pop culture writer for LA Times, author of “Didn't We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston”