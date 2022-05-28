The Treat: Cultural critic Gerrick Kennedy on why ‘My Love is Your Love’ is Whitney Houston’s greatest album

Hosted by
Gerrick Kennedy.

Gerrick Kennedy. Photo credit: Jeremy Perkins

Gerrick Kennedy is the author of “Didn’t We Almost Have it all: In Defense of Whitney Houston.” Kennedy talks about how “My Love is Your Love” was the closest Houston came to showing her true self in her music.

Credits

Guest:

  • Gerrick Kennedy - former music and pop culture writer for LA Times, author of “Didn't We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston”

Host:

Elvis Mitchell

Producer:

Rebecca Mooney