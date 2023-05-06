Director, dancer Benjamin Millepied on remaking ‘Carmen’

Dancer, choreographer, and now director Benjamin Millepied’s feature film debut is an adaptation of the Georges Bizet opera “Carmen,” starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barerra. Millepied tells The Treatment that he was attracted to the bittersweet story in part because of difficult experiences from his own past. He also talks about the fun of watching films to prepare for his first feature as director, and discusses the importance of a scene and a movie taking its time.

