Writer Abraham Josephine Riesman on the holy text of Marvel

Writer Abraham Josephine Riesman’s work has appeared in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The New Republic. She is the author of the books “True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee,” about the Marvel icon, and “Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America,” which is a deep dive into the wrestling impresario’s persona.

Riesman tells The Treatment that both books are about men who have created myths around themselves. She explains how the melodrama of soap operas was a huge influence on both comics and the WWE, and discusses the similarities between Marvel and another literary behemoth: the Bible.

