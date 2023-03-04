Actor Adam Scott on the joy of bringing back ‘Party Down’

Actor Adam Scott couldn’t be happier about the long-awaited return of the comedy series “Party Down.” The Starz show about a group of less-than-enthusiastic caterers is rebooted and back with a third season, almost 13 years after it went off the air.

Scott also starred in the much lauded first season of “Severance” on AppleTV+; its second season is currently in the works. Scott tells The Treatment it was a joy to get back into his character Henry and act with the hilarious ensemble. He talks about the parallels between his character in “Party Down” and in “Severance,” and explains the acting lesson he gets from watching “Tootsie” every year.

