Graphic novelist Adrian Tomine on why point of view can’t be taught

Graphic novelist and cartoonist Adrian Tomine’s cartoons regularly appear in The New Yorker. His other works include the novel “Killing and Dying” and the comic series “Optic Nerve.” The film “Paris,13th District,” directed by Jacques Audiard, was inspired by Tomine’s stories. Tomine discusses his influences, which range from Charles Schulz to the Hernandez brothers. He says he often starts a project with the idea that he is doing it just for himself and not intended for the outside world. And he says while people can learn the technique of cartooning, he doesn’t believe you can teach point of view.