‘The Good Fight’ creators Michelle and Robert King on writing characters who surprise

Michelle and Robert King are the creative forces behind some of TV’s most successful dramas, including “The Good Wife.” Both their legal spinoff “The Good Fight” and their religious thriller “Evil” are on Paramount+. The Kings tell The Treatment that it’s most fun to write characters who don’t go in the direction the audience is expecting. They explain how wardrobe can be an extension of a character and not simply an aesthetic choice. And they talk about trying to bring the complexity of race into their stories.