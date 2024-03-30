New documentary ‘Bad Faith’ explores the rise of Christian nationalism

Producer Stephen Ujlaki’s work includes Hollywood Masters and the film Cacho: Uno Mas. He’s also a Professor of Film and Television at Loyola Marymount University. Ujlaki’s new film Bad Faith charts the rise of Christian nationalism, how it’s infiltrating the Republican party, and how this mindset ultimately helped lead to the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

Ujlaki tells The Treatment about the double meaning of the film’s title. He explains how making the film led him to reexamine his own feelings around faith. And he talks about the impact of Christian nationalism on the rise of Donald Trump.