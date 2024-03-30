Tokyo ‘opens up’ following the success of ‘Tokyo Vice’ season one

Emmy-winner Alan Poul has a long record producing and directing standout dramas including Six Feet Under, The Newsroom, and Tales of The City. Poul is currently the executive producer and director of the Max series Tokyo Vice, now in its second season. The series stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe and is based on the book by Jake Adelstein. It follows an American reporter who explores the dangerous criminal underworld of Tokyo.

Poul tells The Treatment why he often integrates themes of intergenerational conflict in his work. He talks about how Japanese star Watanabe led by example while shooting the series. And he explains how the city of Tokyo opened up once the show proved itself in season one.

