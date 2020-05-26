Alan Zweibel: 'Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier'

Alan Zweibel.

Alan Zweibel. Photo credit: Robin Zweibel

Forty-five years ago, Alan Zweibel joined the first group of writers responsible for an unknown project called 'NBC's Saturday Night' -- later changed to 'Saturday Night Live'. Since then, he brought his meticulous perspective -- and voice -- talents from Garry Shandling to Billy Crystal. His new book, 'Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier', details his history in the workday world of television, movie and book comedy.

Elvis Mitchell