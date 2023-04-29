Actress Alex Borstein on ‘Corsets and Clown Suits’

Emmy-winning actress Alex Borstein is perhaps best known for her roles as a tough-talking agent on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a soft-spoken nurse on the HBO series “Getting On.” Borstein shows off her comedic and musical chops in her new special “Corsets and Clown Suits” on Amazon. Borstein tells The Treatment the special was an opportunity for her to take up space on the stage, when women are often discouraged from doing so. She talks about the origin for the unusual and hilarious musical pairings in the show. And she discusses the challenges of the period changes during “Maisel’s” fifth and final season.