Director Timothy Scott Bogart on ‘Spinning Gold’

Director Timothy Scott Bogart’s film “Spinning Gold” tells the story of his father Neil’s rise as a music executive and the founder of Casablanca Records. The film chronicles the elder Bogart’s collaborations with iconic artists including Donna Summer, Bill Withers, and George Clinton. Tim Bogart tells The Treatment about how he came to cast actor Jeremy Jordan in the lead role. He talks about his father’s reverence for pop music when many others in the industry had open disdain for it. And he discusses some of his father’s unconventional methods for helping to make a song a hit.