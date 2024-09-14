India Donaldson has a ‘Good One’ for you

Director India Donaldson’s feature length debut Good One is deceptively simple. The film, which stars James LeGros and Lily Collias, follows a teenager, her father, and her father’s friend on a camping trip in upstate New York. But the film’s dramatic tension arises from an unusual twist.

Donaldson tells The Treatment about the importance of listening and silences in the film. She talks about playing with audiences’ expectations around films that take place in the woods and include storytelling around campfires. And she talks about discovering much of the film’s considerable tension in the editing room.