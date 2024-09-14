Documentarian Alex Gibney turns his lens to ‘The Sopranos’

Alex Gibney

Alex Gibney

Academy Award winning documentarian Alex Gibney has examined scientology, the rise and fall of Enron, and Lance Armstrong — to name just a few. In 2007, he won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar for his scrutiny of US “war on terror” practices via Taxi to The Dark Side. 

His newest project is the two-part Max documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, about the creator of the groundbreaking HBO series. Gibney tells The Treatment he was fascinated by the intersection of three figures in his film: Chase, the late actor James Gandolfini, and the fictional character Tony Soprano. Plus, Gibney talks about why he re-recreated the therapist’s office from the series for his documentary and about getting the famously tight-lipped Chase to open up.

