Documentarian Alex Gibney turns his lens to ‘The Sopranos’

Academy Award winning documentarian Alex Gibney has examined scientology, the rise and fall of Enron, and Lance Armstrong — to name just a few. In 2007, he won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar for his scrutiny of US “war on terror” practices via Taxi to The Dark Side.

His newest project is the two-part Max documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, about the creator of the groundbreaking HBO series. Gibney tells The Treatment he was fascinated by the intersection of three figures in his film: Chase, the late actor James Gandolfini, and the fictional character Tony Soprano. Plus, Gibney talks about why he re-recreated the therapist’s office from the series for his documentary and about getting the famously tight-lipped Chase to open up.