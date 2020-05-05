Alice Wu: 'The Half of It'

Hosted by
Director, Alice Wu.

Director, Alice Wu. Photo credit: Netflix.

With just two films -- 'Saving Face' and her newest, 'The Half of It', director Alice Wu has found a way to play with triangles – three-sided romantic relationships, emotional threesomes and the self splintered into trios. She talks about how aware -- and unenlightened – her characters are.

Credits

Host:
Elvis Mitchell