Amy Schumer on ‘Life (& Beth’) in the director’s chair

Comedian, actress, and director Amy Schumer is wearing all the hats in her series Life & Beth, which is now in its second season on Hulu. She created, directed, and stars in the comedy series as Beth — a successful woman who reevaluates her life after a devastating incident.

Schumer won a Peabody Award for her sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, has filmed multiple successful comedy specials, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film Trainwreck (which she also wrote). Plus, she has a Tony nomination under her belt for her role in the Steve Martin penned play Meteor Shower. Schumer tells The Treatment that many people are surprised to find that she’s not as outspoken and explicit as her stage persona would lead them to believe. She opens up about finding confidence as a director, and explains how writing helps her process what is going on in her life.