Despite many arguments to the contrary, TV-powerhouses Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino don’t think they have a “brand.” The Emmy-winning creators of the beloved series Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have instead latched onto one producer’s broader description: “spiky and eccentric.” They’ve certainly applied these sensibilities to their latest show, the Prime Video series Étoile, starring Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg. The series centers two ballet companies — one American, one French — that exchange their star dancers in an attempt to boost ticket sales and publicity.

As part of a lengthy chat with The Treatment, the pair tells us about wanting a theme song for the series, how there’s something in ballet for everyone, and why filming in Los Angeles needs to be easier and cheaper.