Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino tell us all about ‘Étoile’

Amy Sherman-Palladino (Creator, Showrunner, Writer, Director, Executive Producer of Étoile),Daniel Palladino (Creator, Showrunner, Writer, Director, Executive Producer of Étoile)

Photo courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios.

Despite many arguments to the contrary, TV-powerhouses Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino don’t think they have a “brand.” The Emmy-winning creators of the beloved series Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have instead latched onto one producer’s broader description: “spiky and eccentric.” They’ve certainly applied these sensibilities to their latest show, the Prime Video series Étoile, starring Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg. The series centers two ballet companies — one American, one French — that exchange their star dancers in an attempt to boost ticket sales and publicity. 

As part of a lengthy chat with The Treatment, the pair tells us about wanting a theme song for the series, how there’s something in ballet for everyone, and why filming in Los Angeles needs to be easier and cheaper.

Elvis Mitchell

Rebecca Mooney