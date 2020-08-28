Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

This week, in a web exclusive, Elvis Mitchell welcomes the Emmy-winning showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The duo also helmed the series ‘The Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Bunheads.’ They address how their wide-ranging taste in music informs the tone and rhythm of ‘Maisel,’ and they discuss how their signature rapid-fire dialogue can actually make the infrequent moments of quiet even more powerful.







‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' on Amazon Prime Video. Photo by EPK.tv





