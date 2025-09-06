Anna Boden draws inspiration from artist Marino Marini

Director Anna Boden and her creative partner Ryan Fleck have spent upwards of two decades establishing their artistic voice. The duo first gained widespread recognition with indie classics including Half Nelson and Sugar. In 2019, they made a bold leap into blockbuster territory with Captain Marvel, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. She and Fleck also served as executive producers on the 2020 FX miniseries Mrs. America, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination. Their latest project Freaky Tales is set in the year 1987, in Oakland, CA and stars Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis.

For her Treat, Boden recounts coming across the work of Italian artist Marino Marini while visiting Florence in her twenties and being struck by the raw energy of his sculptures. The pieces, which often portrayed a man on a horse, had a vivid sense of freedom, passion, emotional openness, and sexuality. Boden came away from that experience with the realization that, above all else, she wanted her work to make people feel.

This segment has been edited and condensed for clarity.

I'm going to talk about seeing Marino Marini's sculptures for the first time.

I went to the Marino Marini museum when I was in my 20s in Florence [Italy]. I didn't know anything about him. He's a sculpture artist, mostly sculptures. He also does paintings, but he does a lot of sculptures of men on horses. They're these raw, dynamic sculptures of these men on horses. Their arms are splayed and their faces up to the sky. They just have so much energy and the sense of freedom and passion and openness. And I guess they do have a certain kind of sexuality to them as well that we can't ignore.

It's not exactly like I had wanted to bring that energy into my work, per se, but it did make me feel like when I made movies that I wanted to make audiences feel something. Feel something like what those sculptures made me feel. And also, more importantly, they made me feel like I wanted to bring some of that feeling into my life.

A couple of years ago, I got this tarot card reading and I'm not somebody who usually does that. I don't know anything about tarot cards, but I got this reading. There was this one card that's like the sun, which is this naked boy on a horse. And it reminded me of those sculptures with this sense of freedom and this passion, this openness. It was like my future card. And so it made me go back and look at those sculptures again.