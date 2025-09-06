Catching up with Darren Aronofsky

Oscar-nominee Darren Aronofsky’s latest film Caught Stealing is a bit of a departure. Hearing his name will likely conjure his darker and often downright disturbing films. Think: Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, and Black Swan. But Caught Stealing, though plenty violent, has a notably lighter touch. The crime caper stars Austin Butler as an ex-baseball player turned bartender who unwittingly gets involved with New York City gangsters while cat sitting for a friend.

Aronofsky tells The Treatment why he doesn’t see the film as slapstick, the fun challenge of shooting a complex car chase, and why “a hoot” may be his favorite description of his latest film.