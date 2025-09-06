‘Love, Brooklyn’ cast reflects on making a slice of life romantic drama

The new film Love, Brooklyn is directed by Rachel Holder and follows four New Yorkers navigating love and life in their rapidly gentrifying borough. Elvis spoke with the principal cast members at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival: Nicole Beharie, DeWanda Wise, Roy Wood, Jr., and André Holland, the latter of whom is also a producer on the film.

They discuss the characters’ struggles, how Love, Brooklyn doesn’t lean on tired tropes, and how not a lot happens (complimentary).

