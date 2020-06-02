Faith is what got Andre Leon Talley through decades of intrigues and betrayal in the world of high fashion. The former Vogue Magazine Creative Director -- and the first African-American to hold such a title -- details his survival strategies in his best-selling new memoir 'The Chiffon Trenches', on The Treatment.
Andre Leon Talley: 'The Chiffon Trenches'
Elvis Mitchell