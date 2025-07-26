Filmmaker Ari Aster goes deep on his early COVID-era thriller ‘Eddington’

Writer-director Ari Aster’s work leans all the way into inducing dread and anxiety, but he always includes plenty of absurdist humor for balance. Think: Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau is Afraid. His latest is Eddington, a heightened snapshot of a fictional New Mexico town during the surreal early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It stars Joaquin Phoenix as the town’s sheriff going head to head against Pedro Pascal’s mayor character.

Aster tells The Treatment that working with Phoenix forced him to change his process… for the better, how growing up in New Mexico informed the story, and why he wanted the film to “feel like the internet.”