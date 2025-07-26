Ryan Coogler travels the Blues Trail

Ryan Coogler announced himself as a filmmaking force to be reckoned with 2013’s Fruitvale Station, his emotionally gripping, based-on-a-true story directorial debut. In 2015, he revitalized the iconic Rocky franchise with Creed which cemented his intention to continually collaborate with actor Michael B. Jordan (also the star of Fruitvale). In 2018, Coogler broke new ground with Marvel’s Black Panther, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Picture (the first superhero movie in history to receive that honor). He solidified the franchise’s cultural and cinematic impact with the powerful 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And Coogler’s winning streak is going strong in 2025 thanks to the profound, word of mouth box-office success of his original vampire story Sinners. The latter film once again stars Jordan in a dual role as Smoke and Stack, identical twins who return to their roots in the Mississippi Delta, only to face a mysterious and otherworldly danger. The music of the region plays an essential role in the film’s plot and Coogler’s storytelling.

For his Treat, Coogler reflects on an inspirational journey along the Blues Trail in Mississippi and Tennessee with Sinners’ composer and Coogler’s frequent collaborator Ludwig Göransson—a trip that heavily influenced the sound and feel of Sinners. Accompanied by Ludwig and his father Tomas, also a musician, Coogler explored historically significant locations including Dockery Farms, the birthplace of Delta blues, and the B.B. King Museum in Indianola. He was moved by the profound, global influence of the Delta blues, which inspired him to use the Panavision 276 aspect ratio in the film to visually honor the weight, cultural significance, and humble origins of these trailblazing artists' contributions to music. He also makes the case for the Delta blues being the most significant artistic contribution America has made to global music and culture.

I'm going to talk about my experience traveling on the Blues Trail in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Right around the time I finished the screenplay for my new film Sinners, I hit up my composer Ludwig Göransson and told him I wanted to take a trip down to Clarksdale, Mississippi… just to see the place and get a feel for it before we start the crew up and get ready to make the movie. He told me that he was planning to take his father, Tomas Göransson, on a Blues Trail trip anyway, so we both connected on that and we went down there together.

Ludwig is from Linköping, Sweden, which is a fairly remote city, [and] his father is from there as well. And how Ludwig became a musician is because his father is a musician. How his father became a musician is because around the time when Delta blues musicians were being taken on tour by British bands, who they had influenced, they weren't able to go around successfully in the United States because of, essentially due to racism. So those British bands took them on tour in Europe. And Linköping and Stockholm were places where they would stop over. So Ludwig's dad, who's in his 70s now, went to see Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters, [and] Albert King in person in Sweden when he was a teenager. He was so moved by the music that he decided that he wanted to become a guitar player.

We drove, man. We stopped in Clarksdale, of course. We stopped in Cleveland. We stopped in Indianola at the B.B. King Museum. It was an incredible experience. One of the places we went is Dockery Farms, where Charley Patton grew up, and that was a place where they said the first Delta blues song was played. [These were] equally heartbreaking places to see, but incredibly inspiring.

I had no idea that Memphis was that close to the Mississippi Delta, you know, so much so that Black people from Memphis consider themselves more part of Mississippi than Tennessee.

To be there with two men from Sweden, who were moved to tears by what they were seeing; how much the art that these human beings produced affected their lives… It was there that I realized that you can make the argument that the Delta Blues is the most important artistic contribution that Americans have made to global culture. And I wanted the size of that impact to be portrayed in my film Sinners. It's why we fought to film a movie with IMAX cameras and Ultra Panavision 2.76:1 [aspect ratio]. We wanted audiences to understand the gravity of these people and what they contributed.