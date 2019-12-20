Ash Carter and Sam Kashner: “Life Isn’t Everything”

Evasive, brilliant, demanding and charming – just being all of those things would consume most of us. But Mike Nichols was an acclaimed performer, writer and finally, director of stage, screen and television, a career spanning from "The Graduate" to "Angels in America". Yet he hid in plain sight, which led writers Ash Carter and Sam Kashner to gather over one hundred of Nichols' friends and colleagues for the Mike Nichols oral history “Life Isn’t Everything” – a compelling and revealing book.