Actor Cillian Murphy on making music with his acting

Actor Cillian Murphy likes to disappear into his roles, and his latest as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer is no exception. Murphy lost weight to play the “father of the atomic bomb,” and relished wearing Oppenheimer’s stylish suits and hats to help him find the character. He tells The Treatment that in spite of Nolan’s use of large Imax film cameras, making the film always felt like an intimate experience. He says acting opposite Robert Downey, Jr. in Oppenheimer was an “electrifying” experience, and he explains why his best experiences of acting “feel like music.”

Note: This interview was completed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

