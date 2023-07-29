Director Greta Gerwig on her ‘Barbie’ influences

Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig’s films as writer-director include Lady Bird, and a crackling adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel Little Women (one of many stage and screen interpretations of the classic story). Both films center young women navigating their way in the world. Her latest, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has smashed box office records and been largely well regarded for pulling off the balancing act of both critiquing and celebrating the wildly famous toy. Gerwig tells The Treatment that her influences for the film include classic comedy director Ernst Lubitsch, and playwright Thornton Wilder. She talks about the simultaneous minimalism and maximalism infusing Barbie, and her interest in exploring the interpersonal dynamics of faith within her work.

