Actor Sir Ben Kingsley on ‘stopping time’

Oscar-winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley doesn’t tend to repeat himself in his work. The Best Actor winner for 1982’s Gandhi has appeared in films as varied as Schindler’s List, Sexy Beast, and Iron Man 3. His latest role is as the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí in the film Dalíland, directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho). Kingsley tells The Treatment that while his characters tend to have a specific physicality, he is not aware of it while he is acting. Kingsley discusses his new film, his connection to the late comedic actor Danny Kaye, and how acting allows him to stop time.