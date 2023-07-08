Actress Zoe Lister-Jones on new Roku dramedy ‘Slip’

Actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones’ roles include those in the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces, and the Zach Braff directed drama A Good Person. She also wrote, directed, and starred in the 2017 indie-comedy Band Aid. Her latest project as writer-director is the Roku channel original dramedy series Slip — starring Lister-Jones as a woman who finds herself restless in her marriage, and journeying between parallel universes. Lister-Jones talks about the origin of the series’ title, the challenges of directing herself in intimate scenes, and how the show was inspired by the many people she knew who were re-evaluating their lives and relationships during the pandemic — herself included.

