“Barry” star and co-creator Bill Hader is bringing his beloved HBO series about a hit man with acting aspirations to a close. Hader stars in and directs all eight episodes of the show’s fourth and final season, which premiered April 16.

The Emmy-winning actor tells The Treatment about how his interest in classic Russian literature found its way into the series. He says he finds it funny that many fans of the show find Barry more likable than his sometimes-girlfriend Sally, even though Barry literally kills people. And he talks about why it was important to bring attention back to the police officer Janice Moss, even after she was killed at the end of the first season.

