Director Kelly Reichardt and actress Michelle Williams have been frequent collaborators since they first worked together on “Wendy and Lucy” 15 years ago. Their latest project is the film “Showing Up,” about the process of making art and being an artist.

Reichardt’s other films include “Meek’s Cutoff” and “Night Moves.” Williams was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

Reichardt and Williams tell The Treatment about communicating through their films by doing less, and discuss the contrasting processes of the artists whose work is featured in the film. And Williams explains why, for her, nothing can go wrong between “action” and “cut.”

