Grammy-winners Billie Eilish and Finneas are no strangers to writing songs for iconic films. The two won an Academy Award in 2022 for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die,” their sonic contribution to the James Bond film of the same name.

Now they’re up for a Grammy in February for the song “What Was I Made For?,” which plays during a climactic scene in Greta Gerwig’s box-office-record-smashing 2023 film Barbie. Billie and Finneas tell The Treatment that they love to write songs from a character’s perspective. They explain how the experience of writing “What Was I Made For?” had a little bit of “magic” to it. And they reveal some of their favorite songs from other films.

