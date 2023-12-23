Benny Safdie’s whirlwind 2023 concludes with ‘The Curse’

Actor, director, and writer Benny Safdie has had a busy 2023 on screen. He appeared in writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig’s long-awaited adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic YA novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, as well as Chistopher Nolan’s juggernaut biopic Oppenheimer. He currently appears in the Showtime series The Curse, starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder.

Safdie and Fielder co-created the drama. He has also co-directed films with his brother, Josh, including Uncut Gems, Good Time, and Heaven Knows What. Safdie tells The Treatment about the importance of what his character in The Curse wears. He explains why he likes working with first time actors. And he and Elvis go deep on the late French director Robert Bresson.

