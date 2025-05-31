A long (and revealing) chat with Bono

Bono (aka Paul Hewson) is a Grammy winner 22 times over… along with his bandmates in a little group called U2. He is a prolific activist who has spearheaded campaigns to fight poverty and HIV/AIDS in Africa. He’s also a best selling author for his memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story: Bono. And he performed a version of the book in a one-man show and residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York in 2023. Those performances have now been shaped to become the Apple TV+ film Bono: Stories of Surrender (streaming now).

In his first appearance on The Treatment, Bono gives an extended and revealing interview. He talks about how his recent heart surgery changed him, reflects on how Brian Eno taught the band to not be cool, and he shares the simple thing that sets U2 apart.



