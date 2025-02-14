Oscar nominated actor Edward Norton sits down for an extended interview with Elvis Mitchell in front of a live audience at KCRW's Annenberg Performance Studio. Norton is up for his fourth Oscar for his portrayal of folk singer Pete Seeger in the biopic A Complete Unknown. He discusses his admiration for the late director David Lynch, why he decided not to meet Bob Dylan when he had the chance, and much more!
BONUS: Extended interview with actor Edward Norton
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.