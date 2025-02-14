BONUS: Extended interview with actor Edward Norton

Elvis Mitchell and Edward Norton at a live episode of "The Treatment" at KCRW HQ Photo by Larry Hirshowitz.

Oscar nominated actor Edward Norton sits down for an extended interview with Elvis Mitchell in front of a live audience at KCRW's Annenberg Performance Studio. Norton is up for his fourth Oscar for his portrayal of folk singer Pete Seeger in the biopic A Complete Unknown. He discusses his admiration for the late director David Lynch, why he decided not to meet Bob Dylan when he had the chance, and much more!

