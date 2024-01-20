Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau on ‘Steven Spielberg: The First 10 Years”

Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau has taken viewers behind the scenes of some of the most iconic American films, including those directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg. He has a documentary currently in production about Spielberg’s frequent collaborator, the Oscar-winning composer John Williams. His latest project to dive into Spielberg’s work is the book Steven Spielberg: The First Ten Years. Bouzereau tells The Treatment about that incredibly fertile period for Spieleberg, with films including Duel, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of The Lost Ark, and E.T. He talks about how the theme of “home” runs throughout Spielberg’s early films. And he talks about Spielberg’s collaborators, including Williams, and the late screenwriter Melissa Mathison.