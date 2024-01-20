Brad Falchuk on ‘The Brothers Sun’ and working with Michelle Yeoh

Writer-producer Brad Falchuk’s work spans multiple genres and formats. He is a co-creator along with Ryan Murphy of iconic series including the musical Glee, the horror anthology series American Horror Story, and the drama Pose. Falchuk is an Emmy winner for the limited series The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. His latest project, Netflix’s The Brothers Sun, is a departure from his partnership with Murphy, centers on a family with ties to organized crime in Taiwan, and stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. Falchuk tells The Treatment about what it took to get Yeoh to agree to star in the series. He talks about how all of his projects are autobiographical in some way. And he talks about the tension of subverting expectations in his work.

More: Michelle Yeoh on her role in Everything Everywhere