Brian Jordan Alvarez schools us on his zeitgeisty TV series ‘English Teacher’

Brian Jordan Alvarez, known for his mega-viral TikTok presence and acting roles in Will & Grace and the 2023 comedy-horror hit M3GAN, is a multi-hyphenate talent in the truest sense of the term. This is abundantly clear while viewing his new FX series English Teacher. Alvarez co-created the comedy about a high school teacher navigating professional and personal conflicts on the outskirts of Austin, Texas with legendary sitcom writer-producer Paul Simms (The Larry Sanders Show, NewsRadio). In addition to having developed the series, Alvarez stars as Evan Marquez, the titular English Teacher, and often directs episodes.

Alvarez tells The Treatment why there is no “the” in the title. Plus, he reveals why every episode begins with an ‘80s song, and he tells us about finding the comedy within friends talking over each other.